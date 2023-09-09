Grant of loan to judges challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The grant of an interest-free loan to the judges of the Lahore High Court has been challenged in the Lahore High Court through a petition.

The Punjab government had approved an interest-free loan for 11 judges of the high court.

The petition moved before the court by one Mashkoor Hussain implored the court to declare the act of the government unlawful as it violates the equity clause and code of conduct of the judges.

It further argued that this act also violated Articles 2-A and 25 of the Constitution as it amounts to discrimination and inequality.

The petition said that the public at large and even the poor are being charged 22 percent interest on loans while a judge who is withdrawing a whopping Rs900,000 salary is getting an interest-free loan, and that is something unethical, immoral, and unjustified.