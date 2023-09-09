ANP demands polls according to Constitution

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Friday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan conduct general elections as per the provisions of the Constitution.

According to a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, he was addressing a public gathering in Dargai area in Malakand district.

The ANP leader said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced more than 6,000 megawatt electricity, adding the province should be given control over its electricity.

He said the entire KP would be able to use free electricity if the province was given control over it.

He also came down hard on the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders and said that they enjoyed power for 16 months but left the country in a mess.

Aimal Wali said that the ones doing politics in the name of Islam enjoyed being in government and used religion as a ‘shield’ to reach the corridors of power.

Referring to the religious political parties, he said they would have implemented the Sharia rule in the country had they been sincere as they remained part of almost every government.