Siraj calls for audit of costly agreements with IPPs

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Friday called for a transparent audit of the costly agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs), reiterating the demand for a reduction in the power tariff.

He was speaking at a public rally in Rahim Yar Khan to launch the second phase of the JI’s anti-inflation movement, said a press release from Mansoorah on Friday. The JI chief is scheduled to address public meetings in Layyah and Muzaffargarh in the next two days.

Siraj vowed to continue the struggle for the rights of the public until a logical resolution is achieved. He expressed apprehension about the sudden deterioration in the security situation in Chitral, emphasising that peace and order had otherwise been exemplary in the region.

The JI chief lamented the rampant increase in street crimes in major cities and incidents of kidnapping for ransom in Sindh, asserting that the government had failed to provide adequate protection to its citizens. He maintained that economic stability could not be achieved without the establishment of peace and order in the society.

He further said that the inflated electricity bills and the increased prices of essential commodities, such as sugar and flour had made it impossible for the common man to make ends meet.

The youth, he added, was growing increasingly desperate and disillusioned due to the poorly thought-out policies of the former governments of the PDM, PPP, and PTI.

He said the people had endured the most challenging experiences during the rule of these parties over the past several years -- a period characterised by social polarisation, disrespect for the Constitution, and lack of justice.

The economy, he added, had witnessed complete devastation, resulting in widespread inflation, unemployment, and a national debt crisis.

The JI chief criticised the caretaker government for perpetuating the policies of their predecessors, which had inflicted hardship on the poor people.

He emphasised that true prosperity and progress could only be achieved, once the people abandoned the tested ruling parties and voted for the JI.

“If elected to power, the JI will work towards transforming Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state,” he added.