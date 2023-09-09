London doctor tells Shehbaz he has no cancer recurrence

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif has been told by his cancer specialist that all his latest cancer examinations are negative and that there is no recurrence of cancer that the politician suffered from many years ago.

Immediately after reaching London from Pakistan two weeks ago, Shehbaz Sharif underwent several cancer related tests as he is required medically to get tested every year. His latest tests have been seen by Dr Martyn Caplin, a renowned cancer specialist.

Shehbaz Sharif was diagnosed with a very rare and dangerous form of cancer called Adenocarcinoid in 2000. He was treated at Sloane Kettering Hospital in New York in 2003 for many months. The New York doctors had advised him to get it regularly checked up in London by Dr Martyn Caplin, who is a Professor of Gastroenterology and GI Tumour Neuroendocrinology. Since then Mr Sharif has been getting his cancer tests done on yearly basis.

“Dr Martyn Caplin has shared the good news that Shehbaz Sharif is cancer-free and there is no recurrence,” said a source in Wellington Hospital, St John’s Wood, where Shehbaz Sharif has been visiting frequently.

The source shared that Shehbaz Sharif has his back-spine related checkups scheduled for the next week on Harley Street at the clinic where he has been getting checked up regularly.

It’s understood that Shehbaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan once his next round of checkups – which are not related to cancer – are completed in about ten days.

Since reaching London, the former premier has met his elder brother and the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and discussed key political developments in the run-up to the general elections. Shehbaz Sharif also said that Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan in October this year. He has also met the GCSE top scorer and world record holder Mahnoor Cheema.