Cop killed as dacoits storm police picket in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A policeman was killed when dacoits stormed a police picket in Ghotki on Friday.
Reports said a gang of criminals attacked a police picket of the Bhindy Police Station in the riverine area of Ghotki, leaving a cop Ali Bakhsh Pitafi as dead.
Ghotki SSP Munir Khuhro said the criminals targeted a police picket, in which a cop was martyred.
He said the police have begun the search for the criminals, adding that the operation against the criminals would continue till their elimination.
TAKHTBHAI: Police in Lundkhwar area of Mardan district apprehended three members of a notorious robbery gang and...
QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Friday warmly welcomed the grand operation aimed at eradicating illicit drugs in...
ISLAMABAD: Essential commodities including sugar and urea are smuggled from Pakistan and goods including POL are...
ISLAMABAD: Haroonur Rashid, Vice-Chairman, and Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has urged the local government...
LAHORE: The grant of an interest-free loan to the judges of the Lahore High Court has been challenged in the Lahore...