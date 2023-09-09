Cop killed as dacoits storm police picket in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A policeman was killed when dacoits stormed a police picket in Ghotki on Friday.

Reports said a gang of criminals attacked a police picket of the Bhindy Police Station in the riverine area of Ghotki, leaving a cop Ali Bakhsh Pitafi as dead.

Ghotki SSP Munir Khuhro said the criminals targeted a police picket, in which a cop was martyred.

He said the police have begun the search for the criminals, adding that the operation against the criminals would continue till their elimination.