Kaira for political dialogue

LALAMUSA: Former adviser to the prime minister and PPP leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has stressed the need for open and constructive dialogue among political parties.

In a statement here on Friday, he expressed concern about the approach of Imran Khan and his political party, as well as the legal action taken against them for activities he viewed as hindrances to meaningful dialogue.

He said: “The attitude and action of Imran Khan’s party, coupled with the legal proceedings against it, are obstructing the path to productive dialogue.”

Kaira called for a united effort among political parties and institutions to ensure the success of the decision-making process while upholding the constitutional framework. He acknowledged the ongoing delimitation process conducted by the election commission and affirmed that the election schedule would be released upon its completion.