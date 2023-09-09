SNGPL losses shrink by Rs1.43bn in a year

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has plugged natural gas losses worth Rs1.431 billion by saving 620 million cubic feet (MMCF).

Amjad Aslam, Senior General Manager, SNGPL, said owing to strenuous efforts in controlling unaccounted for gas (UFG) losses of Lahore region, the gas utility managed to reduce losses in Lahore region by 620 MMCF amounting Rs1,431 billion as compared to last year.

As per directives of Ministry of Petroleum and the Managing Director (MD) SNGPL, the Lahore Region has started extensive campaign against gas theft.

In this regard, 40 surveillance teams deputed in different areas of district Lahore & Kasur are conducting raids for identification and stem action against gas pilferages and other violations - domestic to commercial use, illegal extensions and compressor usages.

Lahore being the biggest region of SNGPL has more than 1.2 million consumers, including 1,934 industrial & bulk consumers, 12,519 commercial consumers and 1.21 million domestic consumers.