351 Lesco officers transferred: CEO says power thieves will not be spared

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Chief Executive has vowed that electricity thieves will not be spared under any circumstances and operation against them would continue with full force.
In a statement, he said, “In two days of the operation, 528 consumers in all circles were found involved in electricity theft. Over 305 FIRs have been registered while nine suspects were arrested. All such connections have also been disconnected and accused have been charged with Rs1,678,826 units of detection bill the amount of which is Rs68,796,447.”
In the operation against electricity thieves, important personalities were also found involved in electricity theft and their connections were also disconnected.
Those who were charged include former Nazim Nawaz Dogar, Nambardar Haji Mangat Khan, Member Kisan Etihad Mustafa, ex-councillor Muhammad Ali, Azam Jat, Chersi Takka Bar BQQ, Nadeem Abbas, he added.
Meanwhile, with a view to improving LESCO’s service delivery, transfer and posting orders of 351 officers have been issued. The notification for the transfer of officers from grades seventeen to nineteen has been included in this connection while 21 Superintending Engineers were transferred. Moreover, 89 grade-18 officers and 238 grade-17 officers were replaced.
