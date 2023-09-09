Hesco recovers over Rs30m from defaulters in first two days of crackdown

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) has initiated a massive crackdown against power theft.

Hesco Spokesperson Muhammad Sadiq Kunbhar said task force teams of the power distribution company started an operation against illegal connections on Thursday.

On the first day of the crackdown, Hesco task force carried out operations against power theft in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Qazi Ahmed city, Dolatpur and other areas.

As a result of the operation, 540 illegal connections were disconnected, and Rs4.09 million were recovered from defaulters. On the second day of the crackdown on Friday, Hesco teams took action in Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sakrund, Nawabshah, Tando Allahyar, Qasimabad, Tando Jam, Chambar, Kotri, Jamshoro, Nooriabad, Sehwan, Bhan Saeedabad and other areas. A total of 3,800 illegal connections were disconnected and recovery of Rs27.23 million was also made from defaulters.

According to the Hesco spokesperson, letters have been sent to respective police stations to register FIRs against 40 suspect involved in power theft.

Kunbhar said 35 teams of Hesco were working round the clock against power theft in the region. The company has total receivables of Rs169 billion, which it intends to collect from the defaulters.