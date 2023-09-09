Woman ‘commits suicide after shooting infant daughter dead’

Hyderabad: The bodies of a woman and an infant girl were found at a house in the limits of the Qasimabad police station in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to Qasimabad DSP Shabir Sarki, Reshman Chandio and her 15-month-old daughter had bullet wounds and their bodies were shifted to the Civil hospital for medical examination. The officer said the woman had come to her parents’ home in Qasimabad after she had a dispute with her husband who lived in Jamshoro. He added that she allegedly shot her daughter dead with her father’s pistol before committing suicide. The DSP said police would register an FIR after they had received the medical report.