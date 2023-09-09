Customs foils bid to smuggle foreign goods of over Rs20m

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has thwarted an attempt to smuggle foreign goods worth more than Rs20 million.

According to Syed Irfan Ali, a customs spokesperson, the ASO received confidential information regarding an impending smuggling operation involving various items from Quetta via bus. Officers and civilian staff closely monitored the buses.

On Thursday evening, the staff at a checkpoint signalled a bus with registration number JU-0009, arriving from Quetta, to stop. Instead of complying, the driver attempted to flee. A mobile squad stationed at the Moachko checkpoint pursued the bus and managed to halt it some distance away, although the driver managed to escape.

Customs officials took possession of the bus and transported it to the Moachko checkpoint for a thorough examination. During the inspection, secret compartments within the bus were discovered, containing a trove of smuggled items with substantial value. The seized goods include 29,200 motor car plugs, 60 cartons of motorcycle carburetors and chains, 150 tires of various sizes and brands, 684 pairs of sneakers of different brands and sizes, 264 electric toasters, 14,800 pouches of Indian snuff, 2,050 kilograms of Iranian tea leaves, 360 kilograms of American almonds, 120 kilograms of plastic toys, 64 kilograms of chocolate, and 1,800 kilograms of foreign ladies’ clothing.

The total value of the confiscated items is estimated to be Rs20 million. Additionally, a bus valued at Rs10 million, used for smuggling, has been seized. A case has been registered under the Customs Act, and further investigations are ongoing.

In another operation, customs intelligence received credible information about a large quantity of smuggled goods in a densely populated residential building in Karachi. A team, comprising the additional director, deputy director, and superintendent of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Customs Intelligence, Karachi, conducted a late-night raid on September 7, 2023.

The raid resulted in the recovery of smuggled goods, including cigarettes, cigars, ladies’ bags, men’s belts, wallets, flavoured Paan Masala, creams, shampoo, Hajmola, toothpaste, Vicks, keychains, and various items of Indian origin, which were transported to the Directorate of Customs Intelligence in seven Mazda trucks. The cumulative value of these goods was estimated at Rs140 million. FIRs have been lodged against the smugglers and their associates, with further investigations underway.

Rangers raids

The paramilitary force in Sindh announced on Friday that it had apprehended two suspected robbers involved in various snatching incidents across Karachi.

In a joint operation with the local police based on intelligence information, personnel from the Sindh Rangers arrested Ayaz Abro and Aftab Sheikh in Bilal Colony, Karachi. The two individuals were linked to mobile phone theft and robberies. Weapons, ammunition used in their criminal activities, 23 stolen boxed mobile phones, and motorcycles were also seized from their possession.

During initial interrogations, the suspects confessed to conducting numerous thefts in Korangi, Landhi, Quaidabad, Zia Colony, Sachal, and Lee Market areas of Karachi. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend other members of their organized gang.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings. The public is urged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest Rangers checkpoint, the Rangers Helpline at 1101, or via WhatsApp at 0347-9001111 through calls or SMS.