Pakistan terms ban on Abaya in France Islamophobic

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has termed imposing a newly-announced ban on the abaya Muslim dress for women in schools by French government as ‘Islamophobic’.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zehra Baloch, said on Friday that the restrictions in their nature are violation of freedom, human rights, religious and freedom of expression of Muslim girls and women.

She said the ban is a source of concern, as it is aversive to their right to demonstrate their identity. It could hinder their right to take part in meaningful and effective participation in the public life.

The spokesperson impressed upon the French authorities to revise their decision of banning the Abaya dress. The Abaya is dress which is worn by Muslim ladies, which covers their whole body and loosen dress. It is believed that it’s close to code of Islamic dress with regard to woman.

The French authorities early this week imposed a newly-announced ban on the abaya Muslim dress for women in schools, with over 500 establishments under scrutiny as children across the country returned to class.

The French government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools, saying it broke the rules on secularism in education that have already seen Muslim headscarves banned on the grounds they constitute a display of religious affiliation. The move gladdened the political right, but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.

“Things are going well this morning. There is no incident for the moment; we will continue all day to be vigilant so that the students understand the meaning of this rule,” said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne as she visited a school in northern France on Monday. But, she added that there was a “certain number” of schools where girls had arrived wearing an abaya. “Some young girls agreed to remove it. For the others, we will have discussions with them, and use educational approaches to explain that there is a law that is being applied,” she added.

The hard-left has accused the government of centrist President Emmanuel Macron of trying with the abaya ban to compete with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and shifting further to the right. The authorities had identified 513 schools that could be affected by the ban at the start of the school year. There are around 45,000 schools in France, with 12 million pupils going back to school on Monday, the day when the ban was imposed.