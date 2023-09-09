38pc of Pakistanis believe dreams come true: survey

ISLAMABAD: Two out of every five Pakistanis say that dreams are a reality and not a fantasy.
This was found out by a Gallup Pakistan survey, in which more than 900 people from across the country participated.
In the survey, 38 percent of Pakistanis called dreams real, and denied them as being imaginary thoughts, but 49 percent called dreams unreal and said they had nothing to do with the real world. Dreams are just dreams, they added. However, 13pc of the respondents did not answer the question.
