CM replaces secretary food

ISLAMABAD: Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong has arrived to assume charge as the new ambassador to Pakistan.The...
SWABI: Rejecting the unjust distribution of resources, Awami National Party acting central president Ameer Haider...
MARDAN: Officials from the Peshawar Electric Supply Company in the Cantt subdivision have carried out operations...
NOWSHERA: The head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S, the Chairman of the Defense of Pakistan Council, Maulana Hamidul Haq...
PESHAWAR: A renowned photographer from Pakistan based in the United States Nasir Rauf conducted a two-day training...
SWABI - A delegation from the United Bank Limited visited Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and...