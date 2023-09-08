Pesco cracks down on electricity theft

MARDAN: Officials from the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) in the Cantt subdivision have carried out operations against electricity thieves and illegal connections.

The Pesco team, led by Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid, XEN Abdul Wahid, SDO Cantt, and divisional checking team in-charge Siar Khan, removed 31 illegal connections and 12 tampered meters.

They also collected outstanding fines from those involved in electricity theft. Pesco officials stated that their operations against electricity theft will continue and asked people to refrain from stealing electricity through illegal means.