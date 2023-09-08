Blending art with imagery: Photographer Nasir Rauf conducts 2-day training workshop at UoP

PESHAWAR: A renowned photographer from Pakistan based in the United States (US) Nasir Rauf conducted a two-day training workshop at the Department of Art and Design, University of Peshawar.

Apart from the students of the university, those from other educational institutes of the city and general public also participated in the workshop.Nasir Rauf as the resource person explained various aspects of photography and the latest techniques being used in this particular field.

The participants asked him various questions about the techniques and mystique of this art.Dean Qazi Naeem appreciated the support from Nasir Rauf and the interest shown by a number of students by attending the workshop.

On the concluding day of the workshop, chairperson of the department, Dr Zill-e-Huma, expressed her pleasure at having a photographer of international fame as the resource person.

“Not only our students but the faculty members too, attended the two-day event and learnt a great deal from Nasir Rauf”, she said. Dr Imrana Seemi, a member of the faculty, termed the workshop a memorable event saying, “I learnt many new things about photography and hope more such events would take place.”

Nasir Rauf said it is true the latest cameras, lens and types highly matter in photography but the real thing is how a photographer observes and sees things around him and how deeply he involves himself in his surroundings before capturing a scene or incident.

Pakistani youth, he said, was highly talented and during the two-day event, he found in them an unending thirst for learning. “I am happy to join the Peshawar University at this particular event as the university is one of the oldest and highest seats of learning in Pakistan,” he said

Nasir Rauf is a known figure in the world of photography, celebrated for his exceptional skills in various styles including commercial lifestyle, product, fashion, beauty, outdoor, and studio photography.

His educational journey led him to a Masters in Fine Arts, specializing in advertising, with complementary studies in painting and photography. This diverse foundation empowers him to infuse artistry into his photographic work, extending beyond advertising into various segments.

For over a decade, Nasir Rauf has been a prominent figure in Dubai’s creative scene, collaborating with major industry players like Citizen Watches, American Garden, Yoplait, and Caribou Coffee, among others. Through his lens, he captures the essence of these brands, creating visual stories that deeply resonate.

Nasir Rauf’s photography journey is adorned with a range of prestigious awards and recognitions, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication.

He won the Splash Calendar Contest in 2018, a title that solidified his position as a master in the field. His skills earned him the Gold Award at Cannes in 2016, a testament to his ability to capture moments in an extraordinary way.

Additionally, he was celebrated at the Dubai Lynx Awards in the same year, where he secured the Gold award for his work in the Nazar Initiative under the Aster category.

Not stopping there, Rauf continued to shine, securing the Bronze award at the Dubai Lynx Awards for the Nazar Initiative - Aster Global Award.His exceptional talent was further recognized with the silver award at the Meena Crystel Awards in 2016, a testament to his ability to bring forth the essence of any subject.Moreover, the British Council acknowledged his outstanding contributions, providing further affirmation of his standing as a luminary in the world of photography.