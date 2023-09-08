Entrance test for medical colleges on 10th

PESHAWAR: All-out arrangements have been made for the entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would be held simultaneously at 43 centres in 11 cities of the province on September 10 (Sunday).

“A total of 46,439 candidates have got registered for appearance in the test,” said Mohammad Imtiaz Ayub, executive director of the Entry Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA).

Talking to The News, he said that full-fledged arrangements have been made for fair and transparent conduction of the test. In view of the weather condition and facilitation of the candidates, all the centers have been arranged at air-conditioned halls so that maximum comfort could be ensured for them.

Owing to the non-availability of air-conditioned halls in Bannu and Abbottabad, portable air-conditioned marques were brought from Lahore, which were installed in those two cities.The ETEA head said that the police department has worked out a security plan for ensuring foolproof security for the test.

The students having the required documents such as the ETEA-issued roll number slip and any other document showing their identity like national identity card, Form-B, driving license or degree carrying the photo of the candidate, would be allowed to enter the examination center.

He said that walk-through-gates would be installed at the entry points of all the centers and the candidates would go through thorough body search and for the purpose metal detectors would be used.

The policy of zero tolerance would be used for taking mobile phones and other electronic devices to the hall and for the purpose all out arrangements have been made, he added.He warned that any candidates caught with a mobile in the examination hall would be handed over to police.

FIR would be registered against him, his paper would be cancelled, his mobile phone would be confiscated and he would be banned for the test for two years, he added.