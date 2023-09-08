One killed, one injured in Bajaur blast

KHAR: A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a remote-controlled blast in the Bajaur district here on Thursday, police said.
The cops said two people riding a motorcycle were targeted with the improvised explosive device in Dama Dola area in the limits of the Wara Mamoond Police Station of the Wara Mamoond Tehsil.
Altaf, son of Farosh, a resident of Badan Cheenagai, lost life in the blast while Salahuddin, son of Khan Zaman, a resident of Chootra, was injured. The wounded man was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to the serious nature of the injuries. Police and Bajaur Scouts rushed to the site and launched a search and strike operation there.
