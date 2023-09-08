Two labourers killed in Waziristan attack

MIRANSHAH: Two labourers were killed and 25 others injured as a private vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device in Shawal valley of North Waziristan here on Thursday, said police.
The cops said the labourers were coming back after working in pine nut orchards when the vehicle they were traveling in was targeted at Jehangir Bazaar. Those killed and injured hailed from the Bakakhel area of the tribal district.
