Four alleged drug traffickers arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: The police in Lakki Marwat on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug traffickers and seized narcotics from them in separate actions.

During a special offensive against drug barons, the area police raided their dens in parts of the district, said an official.He said that District Police Oofficer Tariq Habib had issued special instructions to sub-divisional police officers and SHOs to eliminate narcotics dens in their respective areas.

“A party of Lakki police station captured a suspect identified as Hazrat Bilal and recovered 3120 grams of hashish, 470 grams of ice, an assault rifle and ammunition from him,” said the official, adding that another party of Tajori Police Station also arrested a drug peddler Rafiullah and seized 1380 grams of hashish and 515 grams of ice from him.

He said that the police in Serai Gambila arrested a proclaimed offender Faizanullah, a resident of Gandi Khankhel, and seized 950 grams of hashish from him.He said that the police in Dadiwala also raided the hideout of a wanted man and recovered 1355 grams of hashish and a pistol from the place.