Ababeel squad helps reduce street crimes

LAKKI MARWAT: The proactive role of the Ababeel squad has helped to reduce the street crimes rate as scores of suspects, including proclaimed offenders, were arrested in Bannu district during last one month, claimed a police official on Thursday.

The official said that the Ababeel squad was launched on the directives of Regional Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan to control street crimes and improve law and order in the urban localities.

“The AS personnel equipped with modern weapons and gadgets exhibited outstanding performance and played an effective role to nab street criminals and provide protection to citizens,” he maintained.

He said that the personnel apprehended 223 suspects, including eight proclaimed offenders and 24 violators of traffic laws, besides seizing 13 Kalashnikovs, 141 pistols, 16 rifles, 2420 bullets, 780 grams of hashish and 990 grams of ice from anti-social elements and drug traffickers.Separately, police also captured 92 suspects and seized 31 Kalashnikovs, 9 Kalakovs, 49 shotguns, 393 pistols, 12 rifles, 7511 bullets, 9 kg hashish and four bottles of wine from them.