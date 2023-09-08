ETEA disagrees with PM&DC on grace marks

PESHAWAR: The Education and Evaluation Testing Agency (ETEA) has taken a principled stance and sent a dissenting note to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) through Khyber Medical University (KMU) regarding its formula of giving grace marks to all the students, if 90 percent of the candidates failed in giving the correct answer to questions in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), scheduled for September 10, 2023.

Also, the ETEA has written to all the regional commissioners and other relevant authorities to take stern action against unscrupulous elements attempting to exploit the MDCAT 2023 candidates and create mischief in the society by assuring access to question paper on payment before the entrance test.

“Candidates shouldn’t be misguided by such miscreants and help the law enforcement agencies by reporting such elements to the police,” the ETEA administration has written in an official letter to the regional commissioners.

The ETEA has already suffered Rs23 million losses after the MDCAT was rescheduled from August 27, 2023 to September 10, 2023, as the testing agency had booked air-conditioned halls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and made some payments.

The students and their parents were already critical of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) for delaying the entrance exam and if came to know about PM&DC’s clandestine decision of giving grace marks to the failed students if 90 percent of the candidates didn’t correctly answer the questions, it will hurt them.

“I am directed to refer to the subject meeting held wherein it was agreed to identify questions not correctly answered by 90 percent of the candidates and allow grace marks to all. ETEA believes that such a step would go against the bonafide interest of 10 percent of candidates who have answered correctly. Justice demands that these 10 percent of students should not be penalised by bringing them at par with 90 percent of underperforming students,” ETEA has written a letter to the Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar.

Moreover, it stated that since the Agency (ETEA) has to upload the answer sheets of all candidates to ensure transparency, the 10 percent of the candidates answering the questions correctly will object to marks allotted to 90 percent of candidates who have not answered correctly.

“This will open a legal pandora’s box and render the authenticity of the result questionable. As a matter of practice, very difficult questions- questions not correctly answered by over 90 percent of candidates are noted and excluded from the data bank of the Agency for future examination. In view of the above the following conclusive position of ETEA on the issue of proposed standardisation would be: This Agency (ETEA) will provide computerised data based on answer sheets of all the candidates to KMU as per previous practice. Any modification on the basis of PM&DC formula would be the exclusive responsibility of KMU,” the ETEA has stated in the official letter, its copy is available with The News.

When brought this update into the knowledge of certain government officials in Peshawar, they termed it “illogical and irresponsible” saying nobody would agree with the PM&DC’s formula.

“How can they do it? This is a sheer injustice with the hardworking students and their parents will not tolerate it and immediately approach the court against this act,” an official of the health department told The News.

According to senior government officials in Peshawar, ETEA had booked 49 wedding halls for the MDCAT in different cities including including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Mingora, Chakdarra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra, when the entrance test was initially scheduled for August 27, 2023.

The PM&DC in consultation with stakeholders, including KMU had set the date for MDCAT, but latter rescheduled it for September 10, 2023, when ETEA, legally mandated to conduct the test for medical colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had already booked wedding halls for entrance test.

According to officials in ETEA, they will approach the relevant authorities in the provincial government to get them funds from the fees equally divided between PM&DC and KMU.“PM&DC collects Rs5,000 from each candidate. The amount is then equally divided between PM&DC and KMU and both of these organisations have no direct role in the arrangements made for the MDCAT,” an official of the ETEA said.According to him, ETEA is likely to face serious problems during its audit as the auditors would not agree with them spending funds twice a year on MDCAT.