High-performance tents donated to PDMA

PESHAWAR: The International Medical Corps-Pakistan (IMCP) has donated four Huggy Pro high-performance tents, measuring 48 and 24 square meters, to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

A formal signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, graced by the presence of representatives from PDMA, UNOCHA, and IMCP. The occasion marked the official handover of these much-needed supplies to PDMA officials.

Janat Gul Afridi, director general PDMA, conveyed his deep gratitude for the generous support extended by International Medical Corps-Pakistan.

An official communique said these tents were equipped with winter liner kits, including ground sheets, shade nets, partitioning kits, and dividers. “These vital resources will be deployed during emergency situations to provide shelter, medical care, and essential supplies to those in need,” it said, adding, it can be used as a mobile emergency hospital in emergency situations.