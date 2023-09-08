Excise officers directed to ensure 100pc revenue recovery

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Excise Ahmad Rasool Bangash on Thursday asked all Excise officers to ensure 100 percent revenue recovery.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the monthly performance and revenue recovery of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Thursday.According to a handout, the meeting, Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Akmal Khattak, Rahmat Wazir Deputy Secretary Excise, Salahuddin, Director Revenue, Engineer Dr. Eid Badshah Director Litigation, Javed Khilji, Director Malakand Region, Sufian Haqqani, Director Peshawar Region, Fawad Iqbal Khan, Director Mardan Region, Andlib, Director Hazara Region, Aftabuddin, Director Narcotics Control, and all district Excise and Taxation officers were present there.

The performance of all regional and district Excise offices for two months (August and July) of the financial year 2023–24 was reviewed in detail. A detailed briefing was given about the recovery of revenue collection targets.

The caretaker minister directed all the excise officers to ensure timely and 100 percent revenue recovery against the given target.He said the role of the Excise Department is very important to the economic stability and development of the province, so all excise officers should do their best to achieve revenue recovery through hard work and dedication.

The minister said strict legal action would be initiated against those involved in corruption and illegal activities.“Incompetence and negligence on duty will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Those officers who do not work and show persistent incompetence will get punished, and those who work hard will be rewarded,” he added.

Ahmad Rasool Bangash said a special campaign should be launched against major tax evaders across the province as per the law.The minister appealed to the taxpayers of the entire province to support the Excise Department by paying taxes and play a key role in the development and prosperity of the province.