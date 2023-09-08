Bid to smuggle foreign goods foiled

PESHAWAR: The enforcement staff of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), in active coordination with and support of local police, seized three trucks and five containers carrying foreign goods from the Darazinda area.

The official said the seized trucks were brought to the anti-smuggling office, Enforcement Division DIK, where the same were examined jointly by a team. The joint examination revealed that the three trucks and five containers were loaded with foreign-origin smuggled goods, including tyres, yeast, cloth, welding electrodes, black tea, dry yeast, glassware, plastic ware.

The combined value of seized goods was estimated as Rs 389 million and that of vehicles/containers was worth Rs130 million.The official said this is one of the biggest cases ever in the history of this collectorate, both in terms of value and quantity, and one of the biggest cases made by Pakistan Customs in recent years.