3 killed in Kohat firing incident

KOHAT: Three persons, including a former youth councillor, were killed over a land dispute at the Dhoda Chowk here on Thursday.
Police officials said the rivals traded fire after an exchange of heated words. As a result, three persons, including a former councilor Saeed Jan, were killed. The personnel of the Bilitang Police Station reached the spot soon after the incident and brought the situation under control. Police officials said that they have registered the case and started an investigation.
LAHORE: Caretaker CM has replaced Provincial Secretary Food for misrepresentation in the sugar crisis and misconduct...
ISLAMABAD: Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong has arrived to assume charge as the new ambassador to Pakistan.The...
SWABI: Rejecting the unjust distribution of resources, Awami National Party acting central president Ameer Haider...
MARDAN: Officials from the Peshawar Electric Supply Company in the Cantt subdivision have carried out operations...
NOWSHERA: The head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S, the Chairman of the Defense of Pakistan Council, Maulana Hamidul Haq...
PESHAWAR: A renowned photographer from Pakistan based in the United States Nasir Rauf conducted a two-day training...