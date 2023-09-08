3 killed in Kohat firing incident

KOHAT: Three persons, including a former youth councillor, were killed over a land dispute at the Dhoda Chowk here on Thursday.

Police officials said the rivals traded fire after an exchange of heated words. As a result, three persons, including a former councilor Saeed Jan, were killed. The personnel of the Bilitang Police Station reached the spot soon after the incident and brought the situation under control. Police officials said that they have registered the case and started an investigation.