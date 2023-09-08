KP reforms Sehat Card Programme

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the caretaker chief minister on Health, Population Welfare and Labour, Dr Riaz Anwar, has announced reforms to the Sehat Sahulat Card Programme aimed at ensuring healthcare access for all, especially the economically disadvantaged populations of the province.

The caretaker government headed by Mohammad Azam Khan had suspended the programme more than four times since it took over in January this year, citing a lack of resources as the prime reason for not being able to pay to the insurance company.

The chief minister had recently written a letter to the caretaker prime minister to clear long standing dues of the province of net hydel profit so they can continue ongoing development projects in KP.

But caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in his recent interaction with representatives of foreign media stated that KP had enough funds to carry out any projects it wanted.

He had stated that after the 18th Amendment, the federating units were authorised to utilise their own funds as per choice, saying the KP government had sufficient funds to carry on with the free health services.

After six months of deliberations, the Health Department under Dr Riaz Anwar formulated a proposal for the sustainable future of the Sehat Card Programme which received approval during the 10th meeting of the cabinet.

The announcement took place during a media briefing held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar, where Dr Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam, Chief Executive of the Health Card Programme, Dr Riaz Tanoli, and Director of Health Card, Ijaz Khan spoke about the changes to the system.

Dr Riaz Anwar highlighted that the cost of the Health Card Project had been steadily increasing, with annual expenditures exceeding Rs42 billion in the previous fiscal year.

To address this fiscal burden and the challenging economic situation, crucial modifications have been made to make the project more accessible to the impoverished while ensuring its sustainability.

In alignment with the directives of the caretaker chief minister, the Health Department dedicated six months of efforts to devise recommendations for reform, ensuring uninterrupted access to healthcare for the province’s impoverished populace.

Under the reformed structure, the Health Card facilities will be closely integrated with the Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA system. This means that free healthcare services will continue to be available for the poor and the middle class, while those with greater means will contribute a proportionate share of the costs.

The Benazir Income Support Programme’s categories will determine the level of healthcare coverage, with emergency services remaining free for all.

Certain services, including C-section, tonsillectomy, gallbladder surgery, appendix surgery, angiography, cataract surgery, and septoplasty will be exclusively available in the public sector hospitals.

Regarding the financial impact, Health Secretary Mehmood Aslam Wazir said these reforms are projected to result in annual savings of approximately 11.5 billion rupees. He insisted that all structural changes have been meticulously executed within the legal framework to ensure the sustainability of the Health Card Project.

Dr Riaz Khan Tanoli, CEO of the Sehat Card Programme , hoped that six months of effort by the Health Department had fortified the project, ensuring that it can effectively cover the underprivileged and continue to provide free healthcare services in an improved manner.