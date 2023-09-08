Car lifter gang busted, 10 vehicles recovered

Islamabad:The police have busted a car lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen vehicles worth Rs31 million. The four wanted members of the gang were arrested in a raid conducted by Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU), a police spokesman said on Thursday. The AVLU teams used technical and human resources to track down the suspects. They were arrested from a hideout in the city.
The accused were identified as Naik Zali, Noor Shahid, Ahmed Ullah, and Amjad Khan. They have confessed to being involved in numerous car lifting incidents in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other districts. The ICCPO, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the performance of the AVLU team and directed them to further enhance their vigilance to curb car lifting incidents in the federal capital. He asked the citizens to assist the police in curbing crimes.
Islamabad:Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world, with the popularity of mobile Internet, the...
Islamabad:The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir are united to extend all moral, political and diplomatic support to...
Islamabad:Former Federal Minister for Population Welfare and Chairman World Minorities Alliance J Salik on Thursday...
Islamabad:Director-General, ISS, Sohail Mahmood, expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices of martyrs and their...
Rawalpindi:The processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum, taken out from different localities of the city on...
Islamabad:The management of the Capital Development Authority on Thursday reshuffled senior officials including...