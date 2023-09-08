PM&DC empowers professionals and ensures compliance

Islamabad:In a remarkable display of dedication and efficiency, the Pakistan Medical Council, under the leadership of President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan, has worked tirelessly to support the medical community and address pertinent issues. In the last nine months, the Licensing Department has achieved significant milestones:

Renewals: Over 41,004 renewals have been swiftly processed, ensuring doctors can continue to serve the nation. Provisional registrations: A commendable 13,208 provisional registrations have been granted to recent graduates, opening doors to their medical careers.

Full registrations: A total of 13,888 full registrations were awarded to doctors who successfully completed their house jobs. Good Standing Certificates: Nearly 9,440 good standing certificates were issued to doctors planning to work abroad, facilitating their global contributions.

Postgraduate qualifications: PM&DC has granted 2,806 registrations to doctors with additional postgraduate qualifications, enhancing their professional credentials. Qualification restoration: Notably, 197 previously deleted postgraduate qualifications have been reinstated in registration certificates.

Prof. Dr. Riwan emphasised the department’s commitment to serving doctors, students, and stakeholders, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy for negligence. He urged all doctors to proactively revalidate their registration certificates to ensure their professional standing.

The Pakistan Medical Council’s relentless efforts are a testament to its dedication to the healthcare community and the larger interest of Pakistan.