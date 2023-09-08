Saudi envoy calls on federal health minister

Islamabad: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Federal Minister of Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed issued of mutual interest in the area of health.

The Saudi ambassador congratulated him on assuming the portfolio of ministry of health, saying the appointment of Global Health Expert is a good omen. I pray for your success, said the Saudi ambassador.

In the meeting, bilateral cooperation, and issues of mutual interest were discussed. The Minister acknowledged and appreciated Saudi Arabia's deep commitment to Pakistan and the welfare of its people. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical and religious fraternal relations, he added. In every hour of difficulty, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan. The hearts of the people of both the countries beat in unison. The health minister elaborated his integrated agenda for the development of the health sector as per the vision of the caretaker prime minister. He shared that Pakistan is the first country in the world to organise the Global Health Security Summit.