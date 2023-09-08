College bus service delay sparks outrage, puts financial burden on students, parents

Islamabad:In a frustrating turn of events, the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 finds itself under scrutiny as the new academic year (2023-24) begins with the absence of a college bus service. This setback has left students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds stranded and struggling with costly public transport options. It has been four weeks since the start of first-year classes, and the college's failure to provide efficient transportation has sparked protests among students and concerned parents.

For many students, relying on public transport has become a financial burden that their families can ill afford. Imran, a parent whose son recently secured admission to the first year, shared his distress, "My family resides in Bhara Kahu, and there is no direct public transport available to the college. My son has to take two vans, costing us Rs240 per day. This amount is unaffordable for me as I work as a salesman at a grocery store, earning a monthly salary of Rs25,000."

Asghar, another parent, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the immense difficulty his son faces in attending classes due to the lack of a reliable and affordable transportation option.

Behind the scenes, a staff member of the college, speaking on the condition of anonymity, shed light on the situation, saying, “No doubt the Finance Division allocated inadequate funds in the fuel budget, but the college's Student Fund boasts substantial funds. Despite the college having a substantial amount in its 'Student Fund,' the college has not been granted permission by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to use these funds to fuel the college buses. College administration should have properly presented the case before the authorities at the FDE to address the needs of its students."

The frustration and inconvenience faced by students have reached a boiling point, leading to protests aimed at drawing attention to their plight and the urgent need for action. This situation highlights the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged students in accessing quality education, underscoring the necessity for efficient and timely solutions.

Parents are now imploring the Education Minister to step in and facilitate a resolution to the transportation issue. They urge the college administration to promptly initiate its bus service, relieving students and their families of the undue financial burden and ensuring that education remains accessible to all.