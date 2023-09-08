25,000kg tainted food items worth millions discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday discarded 25,000kg substandard and adulterated food items worth millions of rupees as per eco-friendly policy at the solid waste dumping site of Lahore Waste Management Company.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar monitored the dumping process of all confiscated material that was taken into possession during different raids.

The PFA teams discarded 15,000litre carbonated drinks, 6,000 expired food products, 2,000kg prohibited gutka, 4,700 empty bottles, 60kg artificial flavours and fake labeling. He said that all confiscated material was discarded by keeping in view the protection of the environment.

He said that consumption of adulterated carbonated drinks, gutka and substandard edibles is injurious to human health.

There is a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeiters in the food business, he said, adding that PFA is using all available resources to eliminate adulteration across the province.