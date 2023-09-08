Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Hot and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts while humid in plain areas. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 38.2°C and minimum was 26.3°C.
