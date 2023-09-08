Proposals to expand Rozgar Scheme discussed

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, SM Tanveer chaired a meeting held at the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Secretariat to review the progress of the Punjab Rozgar Scheme and discuss various proposals for expanding the scheme.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD Asim Javed briefed about the progress of the Punjab Rozgar Scheme. The minister while addressing the meeting said that about Rs9 billion easy loans were distributed under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme and the graduates of universities and colleges are benefitting from this scheme to start their businesses. Loans are also being given on easy terms for the empowerment and development of women.

SM Tanveer said that easy loans from Rs1 lakh to Rs10 million were being given and the loan limit was being increased from Rs10 million to Rs20 million. He said that financial support would be provided to the export industry in the form of easy loans to increase exports. The scope of Punjab Rozgar Scheme will be expanded so that more people can benefit from this scheme.

During the briefing, the meeting was told that 44,000 applications were received under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme out of which 3,691 applications were received under the Green Development Programme.