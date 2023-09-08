World Literacy Day highlights importance of education

LAHORE:Secretary Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal and DG Literacy Dr Khurram Shehzad in a joint message on World Literacy Day said that this day is observed all over the world to highlight the importance of education. World Literacy Day is observed on Sept 8 every year.

They said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to make all sections of the society to aware of the need for education and prepare them to prioritise the education for themselves and their generations by keeping the resources high.

They further said that Literacy Day is celebrated with determination to increase efforts to bring 7.1 million out-of-school children in schools in the province. In this context, they are trying their best to spread awareness regarding education and for the literacy of children and people who are deprived of education due to poverty.

Syed Haider Iqbal and Dr Khurram said that more than 80 million people are illiterate in the country and the number of out-of-school children in Pakistan is 22.8 million. The increasing number of out-of-school children is a huge challenge. The Literacy Department is deploying all capabilities to meet this challenge.

The secretary and DG literacy expressed their determination to increase the number of literacy centres and widen the scope of measures to bring out-of-school as well as over-age children to literacy centres. The Literacy Department is focusing on increasing the number of literacy centres and enrolling more out-of-school children.