Akhbar Farosh Union ex-official goes missing

LAHORE:Former general secretary of Akhbar Farosh Union (AFU) Akhtar Habib went missing when he left his house in BOR Johar Town area around 8.00pm on Tuesday night. He is about 77 and has some serious memory issue. The police has lodged an FIR and searching for the missing person. The family has appealed to citizens and administration to help them in recovering the missing person. Contact numbers of his sons: 0323-4140299 and 0305-4502622.