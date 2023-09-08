Abdullah Sumbal laid to rest

LAHORE:The funeral prayers for Interior Secretary Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal was offered at Habib Masjid, Tufail Road on Thursday.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Mian Shakil, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed, administrative secretaries of Punjab, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, caretaker provincial ministers and people from different walks of life, including officers, politicians, businessmen, journalists and showbiz people attended.

He was laid to rest at Mian Mir Sahib Graveyard. Qul Khawani for the departed soul will be held today (Friday) after Asar prayers at Jamia Masjid Habib, Tufail Road Cantt.