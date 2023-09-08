Abdullah Sumbal laid to rest

LAHORE:The funeral prayers for Interior Secretary Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal was offered at Habib Masjid, Tufail Road on Thursday.
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Federal Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Mian Shakil, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed, administrative secretaries of Punjab, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, caretaker provincial ministers and people from different walks of life, including officers, politicians, businessmen, journalists and showbiz people attended.
He was laid to rest at Mian Mir Sahib Graveyard. Qul Khawani for the departed soul will be held today (Friday) after Asar prayers at Jamia Masjid Habib, Tufail Road Cantt.
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority on Thursday discarded 25,000kg substandard and adulterated food items worth millions of...
LAHORE:A significant influx of more than 216,650 admission applications has been received from students across Punjab...
LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that the development of sports sector is among the...
LAHORE:A high-level commission should be formed to investigate current sugar crisis in Pakistan and all the facts...
LAHORE:Hot and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, SM Tanveer chaired a meeting held at the Technical Education and...