All scripts of stage plays cancelled on Amir Mir’s order

LAHORE:Acting on the directives of Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, the Punjab Arts Council has taken the decision to annul all the scripts of stage plays for both government and private theatres across the province.

Amir Mir cited non-compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Home Department for stage productions as the primary reason behind this script cancellation. Following this measure, no theatrical productions will be staged until further notice.

Amir Mir emphasised that the unveiling of new dramas would be contingent upon the enforcement of the amended Drama Act. The minister has instructed the Punjab Arts Council to grant approval exclusively to the finest and most high-quality drama scripts. It is worth noting that the Punjab government had previously imposed bans on actors and directors for breaches of conduct. Additionally, Amir Mir clarified that dances have been excluded from stage performances under the amended act.