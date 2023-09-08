CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
Dancing Colours
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bandah Ali. Titled ‘Dancing Colours: A Journey Through Festive Traditions’, the show will run at the gallery until September 11. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
