FIA arrests ‘human trafficker’ with 95 passports

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) has busted a network of human traffickers involved in defrauding people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Officials said on Thursday the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, acting on directions issued by FIA director general of the Karachi Zone, arrested a person named Khalid Hussain with 95 passports during a raid in District East’s Shah Faisal Colony.

He was unable to give legal validity for the passports, so a case was registered against him, and his remand for five days was obtained from a court. Moreover, action is underway against Hawala and Hundi on instructions of the FIA DG of Karachi Zone’s Anti-Corruption Circle, Corporate Crime Circle and Commercial Bank Circle, and teams are conducting raids in different areas of Karachi. As a result of operations, a total of $35,000 and mobile phones were recovered from suspects.

The suspects failed to satisfy the authorities regarding the sale and purchase of $23,000. Moreover, dozens of messages on the suspects’ mobile phones regarding the foreign currency and hawala hundi were also found.

They added that among the accused are Ziyad Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Furqan Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Raza and Sayyid Usama. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, in the light of the orders of SSP City Arif Aziz, major action was taken against the criminal mafia and a two-member gang was busted for making fake medicines. However, their accomplices escaped.

Police said eight cartons of fake Vicks containing 3,725 boxes, two cartons of fake Iodex containing 20 boxes and fake medicine- making equipment were recovered from the accused. The suspects were arrested in a targeted operation led by the District City police in the limits of the Kalri police station. They were identified as Mehrab and Muhammad Aslam. The accused used to supply the fake medicines to different areas and cities.