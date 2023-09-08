Robber killed, another wounded as citizen foils mugging bid

A suspected robber was killed and another wounded after a citizen foiled a mugging bid in the SITE area on Thursday.

According to police, the two suspects riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch cash from a motorcyclist in the Metroville area of SITE. The citizen, however, was accompanied by a gunman who offered resistance.

Keamari SSP Faizan Ali said an exchange of fire took place between the gunman and suspects, during which one of the suspects was killed and the other injured. Police said the gunman was also injured in the exchange of fire. The body of the suspects killed in the incident and two injured were shifted to a hospital where the killed robber was identified as Atiqur Rehman, 40, the injured robber as Ahsanullah, 28, and the injured citizen as Ishaq, 22.

Police said the incident took place when the citizen on the motorcycle was returning after withdrawing cash from a bank. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, a minor girl was shot and injured by robbers near Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. She was transferred to a private hospital nearby.

According to police officials, armed dacoits were engaged in a robbery near Kamran Chowrangi when a citizen, Ahsan, opened fire on them. The robbers also fired in response and fled the scene. As a result of the robbers’ firing, a five-year-old girl, Anum, who was present at the scene, was injured. Further investigations are under way.