Health minister irked by poor cleanliness, hospital waste during surprise visit to Korangi hospital

Heaps of garbage, sewage and hospital waste, including used syringes, on the floor welcomed the caretaker Sindh health minister, Dr Khalid Niaz, when he paid a surprise visit to the Sindh Government Hospital Korangi No 5 on Thursday.

The minister also expressed displeasure at the absence of doctors, paramedics and other staff during duty hours, and warned that such negligence would not be tolerated anymore. During the surprise visit, the health minister expressed annoyance at poor cleanliness and presence of medical waste on the hospital premises.

He told the hospital administration to improve the hygienic conditions as soon as possible. Dr Niaz said he was extremely perturbed over presence of used syringes lying on the floor at the hospital along with other waste, terming such conditions a source of spread of infections among patients and their attendants.

He directed the health department to take disciplinary action against the medical superintendent and other responsible staff, vowing that no negligence in patients’ care would be tolerated.

“I have decided to make surprise visits to all the health facilities in the province and if any negligence is observed, strict action will be taken against the culprits. Mismanagement is one of the major issues facing the health sector, which is causing bad name to the government,” he remarked.