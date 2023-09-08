SHC dismisses appeal of two convicts in army official murder and robbery case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday dismissed the appeals of two men against their conviction by a trial court in a case pertaining to dacoity and murder of an army official.

Imran Khan and Kamran were sentenced to life imprisonment and other sentences for murdering an army official and injuring two others during a robbery in the Saddar area.

According to the prosecution, the appellants had intercepted two persons Mahesh and Pawan who were travelling in rickshaw and robbed them at gunpoint on August 25, 2016.

The prosecution alleged that the appellants fired at the citizens during the robbery and injured them, and a bullet fired by them also hit army official Amjad Ali who was standing near the place of the incident and tried to rescue the citizens.

Ali later succumbed to injuries during medical treatment. A counsel for the appellants submitted that the prosecution’s case was full of contradictions in evidence as statements were recorded after six days of the incident. They submitted that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses who had identified the appellants were contradictory and the benefit of the doubt should be given to the appellants.

An additional public prosecutor supported the trial court judgment and submitted that the injured witnesses had identified the appellants and their evidence could not be discarded as they had no enmity with the appellants.

He submitted that the prosecution had proved its case against them without any reasonable doubt and requested the high court to dismiss the appeals.

A division bench of the SHC comprising Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Bohio after hearing the arguments and perusal of the evidence observed that both the injured witnesses and the complainant who also tried to nab the appellants had identified them without any contradiction.

The SHC observed that medical evidence also supported the case of the prosecution and was consistent with the statements of the prosecution witnesses. The high court observed that the appellants’ counsel had failed to pinpoint any substantial contradictions within the prosecution’s testimonies.

The bench observed that the prosecution had proved its case against the appellants beyond any reasonable doubt. The high court dismissed the appeals and upheld the trial court’s order of life imprisonment and other sentences awarded to the appellants.