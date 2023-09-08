‘Imam Hussain’s sacrifice an example of standing against tyranny’

The procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala was held peacefully in Karachi on Thursday under the vigilant watch of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), with thousands of security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the mourners.

The central procession issued from the Nishtar Park and culminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after following its traditional route. The Karachi traffic police diverted commuters towards alternative routes to facilitate everyone.

A number of small processions issuing from different areas joined the central procession, which saw participation of people of all ages demonstrating their devotion to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The roads and streets leading to the route of the central procession were closed with containers, while heavy contingents of police, Rangers and other security officials were deployed along the route.

The central Majlis was held at the Nishtar Park. Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi addressed the large number of people, including women and children, attending the Majlis-e-Aza, during which tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Allama Naqvi offered prayers for unity and brotherhood among all segments of society. He also underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of mourners nationwide.

He said Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) supreme sacrifice at Karbala is an example for everyone to learn how to stand firmly against tyranny and injustice. He urged the Muslim Ummah to learn from Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be able to rid themselves of their problems.

After the Majlis, the main procession walked out of the Nishtar Park. They offered the Zohrain prayers organised by the Imamia Students Organisation at the Imambargah Ali Raza on MA Jinnah Road.

After the prayers they held a protest there. Later, the mourning procession passed through its traditional route and culminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. The clerics and participants kept paying homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions by reciting Marsias throughout the procession to commemorate the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

The mobile phone service remained partially suspended in the city, especially along the procession’s route. Besides sealing off the main procession route with containers, a large number of CCTV cameras were installed along the route. Shops along the route were also shut, while the bomb disposal squad swept the route.

Personnel of the LEAs, including police and Rangers, were deployed for security. Besides Rangers soldiers, 4,462 police officials (80 senior officials, 3,532 personnel and 850 traffic cops) performed security duty at different points.

Walk-through gates were installed at six entry points of the main procession, and they were monitored throughout CCTV cameras. Snipers were also deployed on high-rises along the route.

Rangers Sindh Director General Maj Gen Azhar Waqas checked the security arrangements along the central procession’s route and its surrounding areas. He also examined the security arrangements at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

During his visit to the paramilitary force’s Command & Control Room, the Rangers chief was briefed about the security arrangements by the sector commander. The DG issued further instructions for security on the occasion.

Sindh police chief Riffat Mukhtar also visited the central procession’s route to assess the security arrangements. The IGP was accompanied by the Karachi police chief, the South Range DIG, the District South SSP and the District City SSP.

Sindh’s caretaker chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar visited the Central Police Office (CPO), where IGP Mukhtar welcomed him. Baqar’s principal secretary Agha Wasef and home secretary Ejaz Shah were also present on the occasion.

Baqar visited the Command & Control Centre at the CPO, and reviewed the security arrangements. The IGP briefed him on the security arrangements, while various cameras and operation-related matters were also brought to his attention. Baqar had earlier attended a Majlis and met with Allama Naqvi.

Over 5,000 volunteers from different Shia scout organisations helped with security. The central procession was monitored through 300 CCTV cameras installed at 72 locations, while sharpshooters were deployed on the roofs of high-rises.

Strict surveillance was also conducted through the watchtowers around the Nishtar Park. Around 100 big and small processions were held across the city, while 460 gatherings were also held.

Arrangements were also made for water, cleanliness and lighting, while medical camps and drinking water stalls were set up along the route of the procession by various organisations and political parties.