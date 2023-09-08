Ahmed Baig takes slim lead as Pakistan Open begins

KARACHI: Ahmed Baig on Thursday fired a superb round of five-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead in the 50th Pakistan Golf Championship at the Rayhan Hills Golf Club at Bahria Town.

Fresh from a series of appearances on the Asian Development Tour, the long-hitting Ahmed made a series of birdies to make an excellent start in the four-day championship. Just one shot behind him was the duo of Shabbir Iqbal and Dilshad Ali at 68 (-4). On a straight forward course where the biggest challenge were the roughs, Shabbir showed why he remains the best player on the national circuit with an excellent round. Muhammad Ashfaq was just one shot behind the duo with 69 followed by a pack of six golfers -- Ashiq Hussain, Taimoor Khan, Bilal Khan, Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Alam and Muhammad Saqib -- at 70. Waheed Baloch, one of Karachi's leading professionals, had a disappointing outing but still hogged the limelight by making a hole-in-one.