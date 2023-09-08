Babar, Shadab nominated for player of the month award

LAHORE: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and Nicholas Pooran have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for August 2023. The International Cricket Council (ICC) made this announcement on September Thursday.

Babar Azam, a two-time ICC Men's Player of the Month, continued his impressive form from the previous month, scoring two fifties and a century. In the second ODI against Afghanistan, he played a crucial role, contributing 53 runs in a 118-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq, helping Pakistan secure a thrilling last-over victory.

Babar also scored a significant 60 in the third ODI against Afghanistan, aiding Pakistan in achieving a 3-0 series win.

His exceptional form extended to the Asia Cup, where he scored a remarkable 151 against Nepal in the tournament opener. This century made him the quickest player in history to reach 19 ODI centuries.

Babar Azam now shares the record for the most centuries (31) across all formats for Pakistan with Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar. Pakistan's star all-rounder Shadab Khan earned his nomination with vital contributions with both bat and ball in August.

In the opening ODI against Afghanistan, he scored 39 off 50 balls and also took a wicket, helping Pakistan post a competitive total and bundle Afghanistan out for just 59.

Shadab's batting prowess was evident in the second ODI, where he earned the Player of the Match award for his 48 off 35 balls, playing a crucial role in Pakistan's thrilling victory. He continued to shine with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets in the final ODI against Afghanistan, helping Pakistan complete a clean sweep of the series.