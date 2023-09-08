Farhan wins Quaid Banspati tennis championship

KARACHI: Farhan Mustafa won the inaugural Quaid Banspati tennis championship at Modern Club here on Thursday.

In the final of men’s singles, Farhan beat Baqir Ali 8-4. The final of under-15 singles was won by Ruhab Faisal after defeating Hazik Areejo 4-2, 4-2.

In the final of under-13 singles, Ismail Aftab won against Ruhab Faisal 4-2, 5-3. In the final of men’s doubles, Baqir Ali and Mahateer Muhammad overpowered Farhan Altaf and Zubair Raja 9-7.

In the final of 45 plus doubles, Sher Ahmed and Shoaib Anis routed Javed Iqbal and M Iltifat 8-6. President Korangi Association of Trade & Industry Farazur Rehman on the occasion announced Rs30,000 cash awards for the winners.