Binny expresses gratitude for hospitality in Pakistan

LAHORE: BCCI President Roger Binny expressed his gratitude for the hospitality provided by Pakistan during their visit to witness Asia Cup matches, likening the treatment of Indian guests to that of royalty.

Upon his departure from Lahore, Binny effusively praised the warm hospitality extended to the Indian cricket delegation. "It was an incredible experience. It felt like we had stepped back in time to 1984 when we played the Test match. The same regal treatment was bestowed upon us, making it an extraordinary time for us," he said.

"We had the privilege of meeting with all the Pakistan officials and the Pakistan Cricket Board. They were genuinely pleased with our visit, and we were equally delighted to be there." Binny's words of admiration for Pakistan's warm reception and hospitality highlight the transcendent spirit of sportsmanship that unites cricketing nations. The recent demonstration of camaraderie at the Asia Cup ceremony illustrates how cricket has the power to bridge gaps between rivals.