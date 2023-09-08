Two women to vie for Mexican presidency in 2024

MEXICO CITY: Two women will compete for the Mexican presidency for the first time next year after the ruling party on Thursday named former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate.
Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist by training, will face Xochitl Galvez, an outspoken businesswoman and senator with Indigenous roots selected to represent an opposition coalition, the Broad Front for Mexico.
One of the two in all likelihood will become Mexico´s first woman president, and both have invoked cracking the glass ceiling in a nation seeking to shake off a tradition of machismo -- or sexism.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador´s Morena party announced that Sheinbaum had won an internal contest to run in the June 2024 election, beating rivals including former foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.
