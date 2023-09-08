Rights group slams Luxembourg for holding children in prison

STRASBOURG, France: Europe´s top human rights body on Thursday urged authorities in Luxembourg to stop detaining children in prison, denouncing conditions as “unacceptable and unsuitable”.

A report by the Council of Europe´s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) outlined “deplorable living conditions for children” in some of the country´s security units. The committee particularly focused on the living conditions for children held in Luxembourg Prison (CPL) and Unisec, a security unit for children opened in 2017.

In Luxembourg Prison, the committee found that children were often left to their own devices, without strict separation from adult detainees. It emphasised that material conditions there “were unacceptable and unsuitable for children.” Luxembourg authorities did not immediately provide comment to AFP. After CPT´s visit to Unisec, they also reported “deplorable living conditions,” particularly following incidents of repeated violence.