Rights group slams Luxembourg for holding children in prison

STRASBOURG, France: Europe´s top human rights body on Thursday urged authorities in Luxembourg to stop detaining children in prison, denouncing conditions as “unacceptable and unsuitable”.
A report by the Council of Europe´s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) outlined “deplorable living conditions for children” in some of the country´s security units. The committee particularly focused on the living conditions for children held in Luxembourg Prison (CPL) and Unisec, a security unit for children opened in 2017.
In Luxembourg Prison, the committee found that children were often left to their own devices, without strict separation from adult detainees. It emphasised that material conditions there “were unacceptable and unsuitable for children.” Luxembourg authorities did not immediately provide comment to AFP. After CPT´s visit to Unisec, they also reported “deplorable living conditions,” particularly following incidents of repeated violence.
DHAKA: Hundreds of articles praising Bangladeshi government policies apparently by independent experts have appeared...
BANGKOK, Thailand: Several Southeast Asian air force commanders will shun an upcoming meeting chaired by Myanmar´s...
WASHINGTON: Record- shattering temperatures that impacted billions of people in the northern hemisphere this summer...
PARIS: The United Nations called on Thursday for strict rules on the use of AI tools such as viral chatbot ChatGPT in...
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said on Thursday it had prevented the entry of around 1,200 Syrians this week, at a time...
HELSINKI: Finland´s former prime minister Sanna Marin, whose Social Democrats lost elections in April, said on...